Kansas woman hospitalized after dog attack

SALINA -Authorities say a woman suffered serious bite wounds after her American Bulldog attacked her Monday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 58-year-old Angela Fassnacht was attempting to take the dog outside at around 11 a.m. when it attacked. Authorities believe it was trying to reach a female dog in heat that was inside the house, located on the 500 block of West Iron in Salina.

A neighbor helped distract the dog by breaking down part of a wooden fence, allowing Fassnacht to enter her home.

Fassnacht was transported by emergency medical services to Salina Regional Health Center with serious wounds on both arms and her back. She has since been transferred to a Wichita hospital.

According to Capt. Forrester, the victim requested that the dog be euthanized.