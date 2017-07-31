Riley County Arrests July 31

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Ryan Calmes, 28, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of Courthouse Pl. on July 28, 2017 at approximately 10:35 AM. Calmes was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Calmes’ total bond was set at $7,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Nicole Holt, 23, of Chapman, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 28, 2017 at approximately 10:50 AM. Holt was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation and 1 Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Holt’s total bond for these warrants was $15,000.00. Holt was also arrested on 2 Manhattan Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear. Holt was is sued no bond on these warrants, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Colin Cook, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of S. 5th St. on July 29, 2017 at approximately 3:20 AM. Cook was arrested for burglary. Cook’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Cook was not confined at the time of this report.

Enrique Munoz, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of S. 5th St. on July 29, 2017 at approximately 3:20 AM. Munoz was arrested for burglary. Munoz’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Luis Morales Cepeda, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of S. 5th St. on July 29, 2017 at approximately 3:20 AM. Morales Cepeda was arrested for burglary. Morales Cepeda’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 700 block of Laramie St. on July 29, 2017 at approximately 8:35 AM. Officers listed Allen Dusin, 58, of Phillipsburg, Kansas, and Jeffrey Dusin, 24, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported that an unknown suspect took a black 2014 PJ model 7710 trailer. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 1400 block of Hartman Pl. on July 29, 2017 at approximately 2:05 PM. Officers listed Ian Keen, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim, when he reported that an unknown suspect took his black 1993 Suzuki Intruder motorcycle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft and battery in the 2500 block of Vinson Dr. on July 29, 2017 at approximately 4:40 PM. Officers listed Rylee Bailey, 16, of Manhattan, as the victim, when she reported that a known suspect took her iPhone 7plus and grabbed her in a rude manner. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00.

Larry Jones, 46, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 29, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM. Jones was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Jones’ bond was set at $5,000.00. Jones was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for unlawful voluntary sexual relations on July 30, 2017 in the city of Manhattan. Officers listed a 14 year old female as the victim when it was reported that she was engaged in voluntary sexual relations with a 16 year old male suspect. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Kyle McNamara, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested at the intersection of 12th St. and Laramie St. on July 30, 2017 at approximately 2:30 AM. McNamara was arrested for stalking, as well as on a Riley County District Court warrant for disorderly conduct. McNamara’s total bond was set at $7,000.00. McNamara was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Fort Riley Blvd. and Pillsbury Dr. on July 30, 2017 at approximately 5:40 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a black 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Christopher Stover, 21, of Junction City, Kansas, on its side. Stover reported that an unknown vehicle attempted to merge into his lane, causing him to hit the curb and lose control of his motorcycle. Stover was transported by EMS to Via Christi. No citations were issued at the scene. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.