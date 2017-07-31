Police: Kan. man jailed for alleged sexual assault in bar basement

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on sexual assault charges.

A 29-year-old woman told police she met 30-year-old Kyle Baxter Saturday evening at the Paramount Bar, 219 North Santa Fe in Salina.

She was there with friends and went with Baxter to the basement to look at some bar equipment for sale, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The woman accused Baxter of not allowing her to leave and sexual assault while they were in the basement.

Late Saturday, Police arrested Baxter at his residence requested charges of rape and and criminal restraint.