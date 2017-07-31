Police: Driver falls asleep before Kan. crash; jailed for alleged DUI

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged DUI charges after a crash.

Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a one car injury accident in the 400 block of W. Fulton Street in Garden City involving a Silver 2011 Chevy Cobalt and a utility pole.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they identified the driver of the vehicle as Justin Cruz, 26, Broomfield Colorado. Cruz was uninjured and exhibiting signs of impaired driving.

The investigation revealed Cruz was traveling west on Fulton St. when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on the on the northeast corner of 11th and Fulton Street.