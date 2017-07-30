Kansas man flown to burn unit after ejected in violent accident

MEADE COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Sunday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by Alton L. Willimon, 68, Plains, was westbound on U.S. 54 four miles west of Meade at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the center line, traveled into the south ditch and crossed U.S. 160 vaulting off into the south ditch.

The Jeep then vaulted a fence line, flipped end over end, rolled and ejected the driver and. The Jeep caught fire and burned completely.

Willimon was transported to the Meade District Hospital and later flown to the burn unit at St. Francis in Wichita. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.