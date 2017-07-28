Riley County Fair Friday Schedule

8:00 am – 11:00 am – Accept all 4-H Livestock

8:00 am – Pottorf Hall Opens Numerous 4-H Exhibits are entered and Judge – Please refer to the Riley County Fair book for specific times

5:00 – 7:00 pm Blue Valley Pork Producers Barbecue, Patio of Pottorf Hall

5:00 – 8:00 pm Enter Open Class – Arts, Clothing and Photography

6:00 pm – 11:00 pm Ottaway Amusement

6:00 pm – Flint Hills Auto Entertainment Tent – Chappie. Then at 8:30 p.m. Singer/Songwriter, Dalton Huey

7:00 pm Judge Shepherds Lead and 4-H Sheep Show

7:00 pm Kaw Valley Rodeo Special Rodeo

8:00 pm Kaw Valley Rodeo

10:00 pm Pottorf Hall closes