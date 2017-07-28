Riley County Arrests July 28

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Alto Johns, 45, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 4th St. on July 27, 2017 at approximately 8:35 AM. Johns was arrested on 2 Geary County District Court warrants for probation violation. Johns’ total bond was set at $25,000.00. Johns was not confined at the time of this report.

Randall Simonds, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1200 block of Fremont St. on July 27, 2017 at approximately 3:05 PM. Simonds was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and 3 counts of theft. Simonds’ bond was set at $5,000.00. Simonds was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of 12th St. in Ogden, Kansas, on July 27, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM. Officers listed Vickilea Benko, 54, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victim, when she reported that a known suspect took a pistol from her residence. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Andrew Smith, 38, of Council Grove, Kansas, was arrested in the 1800 block of Avery Ave. on July 27, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM. Smith was arrested on a Wyandotte County District Court warrant for probation violation. Smith was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 1000 block of Garden Way on July 27, 2017. The deceased male has been identified as Jason Beamer, 37, of Manhattan. We do not anticipate releasing more information regarding this case unless further investigation reveals the death to be from other than natural causes. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property (both domestic related) in Ogden on July 27, 2017. Officers listed a 22 year old male as the victim when he reported that a 19 year old female known to him attacked him with a knife and damaged a wall. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $200.00. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

