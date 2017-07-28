Kansas woman jailed for drive by shooting with child in car

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 7p.m. Thursday police were dispatched to a disturbance with weapons call at a gas station in the 2300 Block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charlie Davidson with Wichita Police.

An employee of the business told police an unknown woman came into the gas station and prompted a disturbance.

The woman left in a gold colored Ford Fusion with at least one child passenger, according to Davidson. As she drove away, the woman fired a gun that caused damage to the business.

Police were able to locate the suspect identified as Aubrey Ambler, 23, and arrested her, according to the sheriff’s department booking report.

She faces charges of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, child endangerment, destruction of property, possession of drugs and traffic violations.

There were no injuries reported.