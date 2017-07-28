Former Kansas soldier sentenced; abused kids in his care

TOPEKA- A former Army soldier was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for child abuse, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beal.

Eugene Cleaver, 30, Bonham, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse.

In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was stationed at Fort Riley where he lived with four minor females and their parents.

He received free room and board in exchange for caring for the children and the house.

After the children were removed from their parents’ home and placed in foster care, investigators learned that Cleaver had molested the children and warned them not to say a word or he would get into trouble.