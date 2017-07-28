The 9th Annual Furniture Amnesty Day takes place today in the Baker Field parking lot in City Park. Collection routes are now full. To donate furniture, you may drop off used furniture on the day of the event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Residents who want to select from donated furniture must participate in public sign-in beginning at 8 a.m. July 28 in City Park. They will be able to choose from available time slots between noon and 4 p.m. to come back to choose furniture.

These programs are intended to provide a free way for you to dispose of unwanted furniture. If you leave it on the curb, it could be considered a nuisance by our Code Services department. Local trash companies generally will not pick up furniture on their regular routes.

The City of Manhattan, Staley School of Leadership Studies, HandsOn K-State and Konza United Way sponsor this annual event. For more information, visit CityofMHK.com/Furniture or call 785-587-2404.