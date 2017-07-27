Video shows Kansas deputy injured during traffic stop

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities face many dangers during traffic stops as demonstrated in a video on social media by the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Facebook post, the incident is not common but very serious. A Reno County Deputy was injured during a traffic stop on a vehicle on K61 Highway in Western Reno County.

As he is speaking to the driver, another vehicle merges left to pass. A hubcap comes loose from the wheel and the center of the hubcap strikes the deputy in the ankle. The deputy was evaluated and was fortunate to only have some painful bruising.