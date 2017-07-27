Update on Denison Avenue roadwork By Loleta M. Sump

The city of Manhattan will continue work through July 28 as part of the Denison Avenue project. The following projects may cause possible traffic interruptions on ca mpus:

• Thursday, July 27: Weather permitting, milling will continue all day on Thursday. The intersections at College Heights and Platt Street will be impacted. This directly affects the entering and exiting of A28 parking lot. Flagmen will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Short delays should be expected.

• Friday, July 28: The contractor will begin laying asphalt at 8 a.m., weather permitting. The work should be completed by 5 p.m. Again, the College Heights and Platt Street intersections will be impacted. Expect 20- to 30-minute delays at these intersections, two to three times throughout the day. This directly affects the entering and exiting of the A28 parking lot. Flagmen will be onsite to direct traffic.