Social media reacts to Trump’s nomination of Brownback for ambassador

TOPEKA – Members of the Kansas congressional delegation and many others used social media Wednesday evening to react to the news that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Governor Sam Brownback for an ambassadorship. Brownback also tweeted that religious freedom is “the first freedom”

Religious Freedom is the first freedom. The choice of what you do with your own soul. I am honored to serve such an important cause. -SDB — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) July 27, 2017

happy 4 @govsambrownback . Sam has always been called to fight for those of faith.Glad he has been given an opportunity to answer this call — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) July 27, 2017

.@GovSamBrownback has long been a fighter for the persecuted – will be tireless, effective Ambassador for International Religious Freedom. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 27, 2017

Congrats, @govsambrownback. A long-time advocate for those of faith, and well-suited for this role. Very happy for you and Mary. Best wishes https://t.co/ZLloUJYMtD — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 27, 2017