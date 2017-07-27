Little Apple Post

Social media reacts to Trump’s nomination of Brownback for ambassador

TOPEKA – Members of the Kansas congressional delegation and many others used social media Wednesday evening to react to the news that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Governor Sam Brownback for an ambassadorship. Brownback also tweeted that religious freedom is “the first freedom”

  • Ronald Williams

    Good bye Shitturd !