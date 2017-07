*8:00 Pottorf Hall opens Numerous 4-H Projects are entered and judged during the day – Please refer to Riley County Fair book for specific times. (No large livestock arrive this day) *5:30 pm Line up for Parade *6:00 pm Riley County Fair Parade *6:00 pm – 11:00 pm Ottaway Amusement *7:00 pm Pre-Registration for the Pedal Tractor Pull – Hurlburt Barn, Cico Park *7:30 pm Pedal Tractor Pull Begins



*8:00 pmKaw Valley Rodeo, Kids Night



*10:00 pm Pottorf Hall Closes