Riley County Arrests July 27

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary and criminal deprivation of property in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on July 26, 2017 at approximately 8:45 AM. Officers listed Christopher Campbell, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took his 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity and drove ar ound for an unknown period of time before returning the vehicle. Campbell reported that the suspect kept the key to the vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $865.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property (all domestic related) in Manhattan on July 26, 2017. Officers listed a 22 year old male, and a 26 year old male as the victims when they reported that a 25 year old male swung a baseball bat, damaged property, and made threats to kill them. John Harris, 25, of Manhattan, was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal threat, and criminal damage to propertyin the 2200 block of Seaton Ave. on July 26, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM. Harris’ total bond was set at $6,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2100 block of W. 52nd Ave. on July 26, 2017 at approximately 10:15 AM. Officers listed Andrew Miksch, 33, of Wamego, Kansas, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered the building and took saws, a welder, miscellaneous Dewalt brand tools, and a generator. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Third Pl. on July 26, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Officers listed Dick’s Sporting Goods as the victim when it was reported that 2 unknown suspects took approximately $5,000.00 worth of Nike clothing. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2100 block of Elm St. on July 26, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM. Officers listed Darrel Booker, 35, of Manhattan, and Jaeda Johnson, 19, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported that an unknown suspect took 3 rifles and 5 handguns from his residence. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,735.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.