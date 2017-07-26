Teachers Union, State Square Off For 2nd Kan. Court Showdown Over Tenure

By CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN

A fresh legal challenge to the state’s 2014 elimination of teacher job protections has reached the Kansas Supreme Court, close on the heels of a separate lawsuit that proved unsuccessful six months ago.

At stake are due process rights for thousands — or even tens of thousands — of teachers who had earned them before the Republican-led Legislature passed and Gov. Sam Brownback signed the repeal.

In name, the case is a battle between the school board of a 270-student district in rural Butler County, east of Wichita, and two teachers dismissed from their jobs in 2015.

At its heart, however, the case is a showdown between the state’s main teachers union and the state itself. The Kansas National Education Association is representing the plaintiffs, Sallie Scribner and Mark McNemee. Attorneys for Kansas have filed a brief intervening on the side of Flinthills Unified School District 492.