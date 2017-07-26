Suspects caught, woman rescued after Kansas police chase

ROSE HILL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested three people after a police chase ended in a crash near Wichita.

The chase started Tuesday when officers spotted a vehicle that was believed to be connected to a disturbance at a Wichita hotel in which a witness saw a woman being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department says the chase ended on the north side of Rose Hill. One of the suspects was arrested after running from the vehicle. Drugs also were found during the arrests.

A woman identified as the kidnapping victim, was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital. Authorities were interviewing her. Davidson says the suspects and victim knew each other.