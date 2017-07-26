Riley County Arrests July 26

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Malcom Wooten, 24, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested in the 1000 block of Yuma St. on July 25, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM. Wooten was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Wooten’s total bond was set at $20,000.00. Wooten was not confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.