Number of reported rapes in Manhattan continues to climb

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Manhattan are investigating another alleged rape and looking for a suspect. Police reported the rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault in a media release Tuesday.

A 24-year-old woman reported that an unknown suspect threatened and raped her at her Manhattan residence, according to police.

Police released no additional information.

Riley County authorities say the number of rapes reported in Manhattan and surrounding areas has doubled during the first quarter of this year compared with the same time last year.

Sixteen rapes were reported in the first quarter of 2017, up from eight in the same period in 2016.

Authorities say some of the rapes reported this year came from one investigation, after detectives identified other victims while investigating the original report.

A total of 40 rapes were reported in 2016.

Anyone with information on the crime reported Tuesday is asked to contact the RCPD at 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 539-7777.