Kansas man returning to prison after new drug conviction

PAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas man has been sentenced in Pawnee County District court on two separate methamphetamine convictions.

Jeremy Hands, 43 of Larned, will spend 44 months in prison.

In December of 2016, Sheriff’s deputies found Methamphetamine in Hands’ vehicle following a traffic stop.

In January 2017, deputies arrested Hands a second time for driving while suspended at which time the Sheriff’s Department again located methamphetamine.

At the sentencing, Hands requested probation citing his completion of drug treatment while on bond. Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett opposed the request noting the defendant’s twenty plus year criminal history and two prior failures on felony probation.

Hands voluntarily surrendered himself to the Pawnee County Sheriff on July 22 to begin serving his sentence. He has previous convictions for theft, drugs and criminal damage in Barton and Pawnee County, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.