Kansas anti-abortion protester acquitted of battering guard

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jurors have acquitted a Wichita anti-abortion protester of battering a clinic guard in a dispute over a sign.

The Wichita Eagle reports that jurors returned the verdict Tuesday after 74-year-old David Schmidt appealed his municipal court conviction to Sedgwick County District Court.

Schmidt credited his lawyers with getting him “out from under a pile of manure.” One of his attorneys works for the Thomas More Society, a national nonprofit law firm that litigates abortion and religious-liberty cases.

The charge against Schmidt stemmed from a July 2016 incident outside the Trust Women South Wind Women’s Center, which offers reproductive care, including abortions. It is housed in the facility where George Tiller performed late-term abortions until he was fatally shot in 2009 at his Wichita church by an abortion opponent.