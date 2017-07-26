Iwundu agrees to contract with Orlando Magic

Former Kansas State standout Wesley Iwundu has agreed to contract with the Orlando Magic, who selected the former Wildcat with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft last month.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m very proud of Wes to now realize his dream of playing in the NBA,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “He is a perfect example of someone who set goals of growing as a player every year, of playing in the NCAA Tournament, of graduating and now playing in the NBA. The journey is just beginning in his basketball career.”

Iwundu, who was one of just 10 four-year college players selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, became the first player to be drafted out of K-State sinceMichael Beasley (Miami Heat) and Bill Walker (Washington Wizards) were taken in the 2008 NBA Draft with the second and 47th selections, respectively. He is third-highest draft pick for the Wildcats in the Lottery era, following Beasley (No. 2) and Mitch Richmond (No. 5 in 1988).

Overall, Iwundu was the 50th Wildcat selected in the NBA Draft dating back to 1947.

Iwundu developed into one of the top all-around players in school history, becoming the first Wildcat to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career as he finished with 1,249 points, 618 rebounds, 366 assists and 121 steals. He is one of six Wildcats to tally 1,200 points and 600 rebounds, joining Rolando Blackman, Bob Boozer, Thomas Gipson, Rodney McGruder and Ed Nealy. The school’s all-time starts leader, he finished his career in the Top 15 in seven career categories, including scoring (1,249/14th), rebounding (618/12th), assists (366/4th), steals (121/5th), minutes played (3,728/3rd), games (132/5th) and starts (124/1st).

In his 132-game career, Iwundu averaged 9.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting (425-of-917), including 33.8 percent (51-of-151) from 3-point range, with 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.2 minutes per game.

Iwundu is one of just six Wildcats in the Big 12 era to earn All-Big 12 First, Second or Third Team honors twice in a career, earning recognition to the Coaches’ Third Team in both 2016 and 2017.

Iwundu saved his most productive season for his senior year in 2016-17, as he led the Wildcats in 15 categories, including scoring (13.0 ppg.), double-digit scoring games (26), field goals made (151), free throws made (122), free throw percentage (76.7), double-doubles (5) and rebounding (6.3 rpg.). He joined Mitch Richmond (1987-88) as the only Wildcats in school history to tally 400+ points, 200+ rebounds and 100+ assists in a single season.

For his senior season, Iwundu averaged 13.0 points on 48.1 percent shooting (151-of-314), including 37.6 percent (32-of-85) from 3-point range, with 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. In Big 12 play, he averaged 13.3 points on 47.8 percent shooting (77-of-161), including 40 percent (16-of-40) in 3-point range, with 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.

A Third Team All-Big 12 selection, Iwundu led the Wildcats in scoring a team-best 10 times, including a career-best 24 points in the NCAA First Four win over Wake Forest on March 14 – which was the school’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2012. He averaged 21.5 points in NCAA Tournament action on 57.9 percent shooting (11-of-19), including 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from long range, with 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 31 minutes per game.

K-State collected 73 wins and earned a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances during Iwundu’s four-year career, which included a 21-win campaign and trip to the NCAA South Regional First Round as a senior in 2016-17. The 21 wins were the most since the 2012-13 season, while the 8 in Big 12 play were the most since 2013-14.