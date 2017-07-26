Construction project updates

Claflin & University intersection street repairs: University Drive closed at Claflin. Outside westbound lane of Claflin Road closed at University. Timeline: starts 7/25

Linear Trail low water crossing: Linear Trail closed from Poliska to Richards for trail maintenance. Timeline: 7/25-7/28

Douglass Community Center to be closed all day 7/26 for electrical work related to current construction project.

College & Claflin intersection: Now an all-way stop while traffic signals are out of service. Timeline: max of 10 days

Anderson Avenue sidewalk repairs: Outside eastbound lane of Anderson from 17th to Wickham and outside northbound lane of Sunset from Anderson to Thackery will be closed. Timeline: 7/27-8/4