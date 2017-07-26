Animal Planet to feature Kansas zoo, tiger to support conservation

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Animal Planet will feature the Topeka zoo and tiger on a live stream Thursday morning as part the effort to support tiger conservation campaign’s effort to save the big cats, according to a social media report.

The Animal Planet channel is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) on this effort in advance of Global Tiger Day on Saturday. If you are not able to watch live, the video stream is available on the Animal Planet Facebook page.

They have featured a different zoo each day this week. The broadcast begins at 10a.m. CDT. The Topeka Zoo will match all donations to the amount raised during the broadcast. Visit Animal Planet‘s Facebook page to watch Tigers live from earlier this week and Thursday’s broadcast from Kansas.