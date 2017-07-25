Volunteers needed for Wildcats Run for Wellness 5k Aug. 26

The Wildcat Wellness Coalition is hosting its fourth annual Wildcats Run for Wellness 5k as part of K-State’s Week of Welcome events. The race will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and will start and end at Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.

Volunteers are needed to guide participants along the race route. Each volunteer will receive a free race T-shirt and will be treated to donuts and coffee the morning of the event. Volunteers should plan to arrive at the Rec Complex at 7 a.m. for breakfast, followed by a volunteer meeting at 7:15 a.m. The event should end by 9:30 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Wildcats Run for Wellness 5k, please email Megan Katt at megan34@k-state.edu and provide name(s), email and T-shirt size. If you are interested in participating in the 5k, you may register on the race website.