Riley County Arrests July 25

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and Plymout h Rd. on July 24, 2017 at approximately 7:50 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a maroon 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by Merrilee Omeilia, 40, of Manhattan, had been struck by a bicycle, ridden by Ryan Swanson, 44, of Manhattan. Swanson was transported by EMS to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Omeilia was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

Officers filed a report for theft of services in the 1500 block of Harry Rd. on July 24, 2017 at approximately 5:20 PM. Officers listed Jerry Nelson as the victim when it was reported that a known suspect was dumping items into Nelson’s dumpster, causing him to pay extra for the disposal of those items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00.

Officers filed a report for rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault in the city of Manhattan on July 24, 2017. Officers listed a 24 year old female as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect threatened and raped her at her residence. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.