Police: Armed Kan. suspects kicked in door, tied up women, stole items

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated burglary.

Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence in the 1200 Block of SW Woodward in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers learned three black men all armed with handguns kicked in the back door of the home. Once inside they restrained the women victims and stole items. There were no injuries.

Officers used a K-9 to track the suspects but they remain at large according to police. The first suspect was wearing a red hoodie and black or grey sweat pants. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black or grey sweat pants. The third suspect was wearing a black or grey hoodie and similar sweat pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka police.