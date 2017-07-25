Manhattan Fire Department to conduct technical rescue team training

The Manhattan Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team will be conducting rope rescue training July 26th-28th. The training will be held at the Manhattan Hill off of Bluemont Scenic Drive. Citizens can expect to see fire apparatus parked in the area and team members being lowered off of the side of the hill. This exercise will give Manhattan Fire Department personnel the ability to train on low angle rescues in the community and aid them in being proficient in a variety of disciplines associated with a rope rescue incident.

The Manhattan Fire Department Technical Rescue Team not only provides response within the City limits, but is also a member of the Kansas Task Force II Search and Rescue Team. The team consists of nationally accredited rope rescue technicians and operations support personnel, who are fully equipped to conduct rescue operations at structural collapse, rope rescue, confined space rescue, trench rescue, and wide area search incidents.