Man dies from injuries in Kansas apartment fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after he was found in a Kansas apartment where a fire was intentionally set.

KSNT-TV reports that 37-year-old Derrick Anthony Williams was found Monday while crews were putting out the fire in the ground floor apartment in Junction City. The fire department said in a news release that Williams was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His cause of death wasn’t immediately known, pending an autopsy.

The fire damage was limited to the one apartment, where officials have determined the blaze was intentionally set in the kitchen. Some surrounding apartment units had smoke damage.

Authorities aren’t seeking any suspects, and no suspects are believed to be at large. The estimated amount of damage is $20,000.