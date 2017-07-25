Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

BARBER COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Barber County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Peterbilt semi driven by William L. Pelzl, 68, Medicine Lodge, was traveling northeast on Kansas 42 at First Avenue.

The semi was unable to avoid a collision with a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Allen B. Babb, 59, Hazelton, that was as traveling southwest and made a left turn toward 1st Ave North.

Babb was transported to the Kiowa Hospital where he died. Pelzl was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.