The 14th annual Manhattan Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway this week at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Ave.

Riley County EMS, Riley County Police and Manhattan Fire are once again battling for the traveling trophy and bragging rights. Each donor in the blood drive can vote for his or her favorite agency.

Appointments are available today from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) for an appointment.