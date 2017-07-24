Riley County Arrests July 24

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Faith Morehead, 48, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 21, 2017 at approximately 12:10 PM. Morehead was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Morehead’s bond was set at $10,000, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Renee Nemeth, 43, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 21, 2017 at approximately 4:50 PM. Nemeth was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Nemeth’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at the intersection of Westwood Rd. and Oak St. on July 21, 2017 at approximately 5:41 PM. When officers arrived on sc ene, they found an overturned 2005 white Harley Davidson XL88, driven by William Bartnick, 22, of Fort Riley. Bartnick reported that he had swerved to avoid a 2001 tan Oldsmobile Alero, driven by Ashley Dean, 27, of Manhattan. Bartnick was transported by EMS to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. No citations were issued at the scene.

Matthew Lee, 28, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 500 block of Richards Dr. on July 22, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM. Lee was arrested on an Indiana Department of Corrections warrant for Parole Violation. Lee was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Eladio Alvarez Jr. was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 22, 2017 at approximately 5:10 PM. Alvarez Jr. was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for probation violation, 3 Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear, a Riley County District Court warrant for theft, a Riley County District Court warrant for making false information and theft, and a Riley County District Court warrant for criminal trespass. Alvarez Jr.’s total bond was set at $23,500.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jazrick Black, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of S. 4th St. on July 22, 2017 at approximately 9:05 PM. Black was arrested for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Black’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Black was not confined at the time of this report.

Hal Lucas, 50, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on July 23, 2017 at approximately 8:25 AM. Lucas was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Lucas’ bond was set at $5,000.00. Lucas was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft and criminal trespass in the 5500 block of Eureka Dr. on July 23, 2017 at approximately 4:20 PM. Officers listed Robert Myer, 57, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took his 2003 Kaw Ninja motorcycle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery (domestic related) in the city of Manhattan on July 23, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 27 year old male known to her strangled her. Due to the nature of the report filed, no additional information will be released.

Miles Corbin, 25, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of McCall Rd. on July 23, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Corbin was arrested for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Corbin’s bond was set at $6,000.00. Corbin was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary and criminal damage to property at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. on July 23, 2017 at approximately 9:55 PM. Officers listed Patricia Nelson, 63, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect damaged the back windown and sun screen, as well as took a sunglass case and change from inside the vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1520.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.