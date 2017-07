SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident.

On Monday, police identified the bicyclist who died as 38-year-old Demarco Ritpatoe, of Wichita.

Police Sgt. Bob Gulliver says a pregnant woman and a man fled Saturday after the sport utility vehicle in which they were riding struck Ritpatoe and a pickup truck.

Gulliver says the woman was taken into custody, but that the man wasn’t immediately apprehended.