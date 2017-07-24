Kansas man jailed for alleged sex crime with a 15-year-old

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, on July 14, Jacob Balthazor, 19, Salina, purchased wine coolers from a friend. He and two 15-year-old girls drank the wine coolers at his father’s shop.

Balthazor then allegedly drove one of the girls to her home before taking the other to a residence in the 100 block of North Estates Drive where the incident occurred.

Police arrested Balthazor Friday for indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl and furnishing alcohol to minors.