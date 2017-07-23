2 from Wamego hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

WABAUNSEE COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident at 11:30a.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford passenger vehicle driven by George Wesley Hedrick, 50, Parker, CO., was at the bottom of the Interstate 70 Westbound off ramp.

The driver attempted to cross Kansas 99 and stuck a 2004 Buick Lesabre driven by Bernard D. Budden, 79, Wamego, which was southbound on Kansas 99.

Budden and a passenger Marcella L. Budden, 79, Wamego, were transported to the hospital in Wamego. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.