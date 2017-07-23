11-year-old Kansas boy dies in fireworks accident

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal fireworks accident.

Just before noon Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a victim of an apparent explosion at 15530 150th Road in rural Mayetta., according to a media release.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered the residence and found the caller and victim, 11-year-old Colby Harris dead.

Jackson County authorities asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Team to assist with the investigation.

They determined that Colby Harris had been experimenting with fireworks and other minor explosive devices. He was home alone for a very short period of time prior to making the 911 call.

An autopsy was performed Saturday in Kansas City and the manner of death was determined to be accidental and the preliminary cause of death is due to massive blood loss caused by shrapnel.