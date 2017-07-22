Services set for pilot killed in Kansas plane crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Funeral services have been set for an Illinois man killed along with a passenger when his World War II-era aircraft crashed in Kansas last weekend.

Visitation for Vlado Lenoch of Burr Ridge will be held Sunday in the Chicago suburb of Willowbrook. His funeral will be held Monday at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Western Springs.

The 64-year-old Lenoch and 34-year-old Bethany Root were killed Sunday when their P-51 Mustang fighter crashed in a field about 10 miles from an airport in Atchison, Kansas.

The crash occurred one day after the fighter flew in a festival that celebrates famed aviator Amelia Earhart in her Kansas hometown.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the plane crash.