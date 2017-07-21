Kan. police chief teases on social media after drugs found in store bathroom

ELLSWORTH – Law enforcement authorities used social media in an attempt to get the attention of a drug suspect.

Ellsworth Police Chief Emil Halfhill wrote, “This eye glass case was found in the men’s bathroom at Gene’s Foodmart. Found inside the case was a glass meth pipe and a baggie of meth. It appears to be $50 dollar amount worth of meth inside the baggie.

If you didn’t notice gas also went up 5 cents today, so I’m sure losing your meth and paying more for gas sure seems horrible.

Well, do I have a deal for you. If you are the owner of the eye glass case and meth let us know and we will be more than happy to give you a free ride. Just consider us your Über for the day.”