Donations needed for Furniture Amnesty Day

Donations are needed for Furniture Amnesty Day on July 28 in City Park. The annual event allows residents to donate furniture they no longer need so others can select from the donated goods for free.

To donate, residents who live in city limits and want volunteers to pick up their donation can sign up online at CityofMHK.com/Furniture or call 785-587-2404 by 5 p.m. July 26. Residents can also donate by dropping off donations between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 28 in City Park.

Acceptable donations include couches, sofas, chairs, desks, dressers, lamps, mattresses and tables. No electronics, appliances, grills or pianos will be accepted.

“Donations are critical for the families we serve at Furniture Amnesty Day,” said Kaitlin Long, program coordinator for the Staley School of Leadership Studies. “We encourage Fort Riley families, K-State students and anyone in the community who has either a donation or a need for free furniture to participate.”

Residents who want to select from donated furniture must participate in public sign-in beginning at 8 a.m. July 28 in City Park. They will be able to choose from available time slots between noon and 4 p.m. to come back to choose furniture.

“We encourage people to use this program to dispose of unwanted furniture,” said Brad Claussen, building official with the City of Manhattan. “If you leave it on the curb, your trash company likely won’t pick it up, and it can become a nuisance.”

The City of Manhattan, Staley School of Leadership Studies, HandsOn K-State and Konza United Way sponsor this annual event. For more information, visit CityofMHK.com/Furniture or call 785-587-2404.