Kansas man sentenced for sex misconduct with 2 more boys

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 62-year-old Kansas man with a previous conviction of sexual misconduct involving a boy has been sentenced to two life terms for sex offenses involving two more children.

A Sedgwick County judge last week ordered Danny Alexander to serve the life sentences one after the other. Alexander must serve at least 40 years in each case before becoming eligible for parole.

Jurors convicted Alexander in May of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities say Alexander molested a boy who was 4 to 5 years old in 2007, and a 9-year-old boy in 2015.

Alexander’s background included a 1992 conviction of aggravated sexual battery involving a 5-year-old boy.