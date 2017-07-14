Coach arrested in Kan. for pics of girls without their knowledge

LYON COUNTY— A gymnastics coach accused of producing child pornography in Nebraska has been arrested in Kansas.

Omaha police say 27-year-old James Bryce Fogg was arrested Thursday in Emporia where he’d moved for another coaching job with Sunflower Gymnastics. Their social media page indicated that he’s since quit.

A Nebraska arrest warrant lists a felony charge of manufacturing child pornography. Lyon County Jail records show he remained in custody Friday. Nebraska court records don’t list the name of a lawyer who could comment for Fogg.

Police say a woman who’d had a relationship with Fogg reported that he’d photographed and videotaped females without their knowledge at Premier Gymnastics in Omaha. Police reports say he’d recorded images of a 14-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman in “private compromising positions” without their consent. Premier says Fogg hasn’t been employee since April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.