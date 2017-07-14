2 hospitalized after I-70 crash in the rain

GEARY COUNTY – Two people from Salina were injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Friday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Jason J. McKellips, 30, Salina, was east bound on Interstate 70 just east of McDowell Creek Road. There was a sudden downpour of rain and the Taurus was traveling too fast for the conditions.

The Taurus started to hydroplane, entered the median, continued through the median into the west bound lanes where it was struck almost head on by a Kenworth semi driven by Hoon, Daniel R. Hoon, 56, La Junta, Colorado.

McKellips and a passenger in the Taurus Deborah D. Bunton, 30, Salina, were transported to the hospital in Manhattan.

Hoon was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.