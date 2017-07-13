Suspect held in Kansas jail for alleged solicitation of a child

BROWN COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations of Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

William Buehler, 69, St. Joseph, MO., is being held in the Brown County, Kansas Jail on a $150,000 Bond, according to the Sheriff’s Department web site.

Prosecutors allege Buehler communicated with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl between May 1 and July 10, in an effort to commit an unlawful sex act.

When he arrived in Hiawatha, Kansas for a prearranged meeting, he was met instead by officers.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled July 19