Riley County Arrests July 12

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2500 block of Candle Crest Cir on July 11, 2017 at approximately 2:20 PM. Officers listed Bret Medlin, 33, of Manhattan, as the victim, when he reported that an unknown suspect damaged the paint on his 2006 Nissan Maxima. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Andrew Ware, 55, of Wamego, Kansas, was arrested in the 400 block of Osage St. on July 11, 2017 at approximately 6:20 PM. Ware was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ware’s total bond was set at $8,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Sherri Henson, 48, of Council Grove, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 11, 2017 at approximately 8:50 PM. Henson was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Henson’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of N. Juliette Ave. on July 11, 2017 at approximately 10:45 PM. Officers listed Roger Seymour, 57, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported that an unknown suspect damaged windows at a residence. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

