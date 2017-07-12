UPDATE: Kan. police find 3-year-old child in stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found a girl safe in the backseat of a car where she was sleeping when the vehicle was stolen from a Kansas City, Kansas, gas station.

The Kansas City Star reports that a woman stole the car around 7 p.m. Wednesday after the driver left the vehicle running with the girl inside while he went into the gas station.

Authorities found the child about an hour later in Tonganoxie in neighboring Leavenworth County. The girl is around 4 years old. Police say she wasn’t hurt but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police dogs were used to search a nearby wooded area, but officers didn’t immediately find the suspected thief or a man who was with her. The man was driving an older utility truck.

——-

KANSAS CITY- Police reported the child was located safe near Tonganoxie.

Child has been found safe!! Thanks for the RTs!! — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 13, 2017



KANSAS CITY – Law enforcement authorities are looking for a suspect in stolen a vehicle with a 3-year girl in it.

The vehicle is a gray or silver 2006 Ford Focus with a Missouri license plate of DO7E5X, according to Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

Gray or silver 2006 Ford Focus (tag: DO7E5X)taken from 7th & Riverview w/ 3 yo sleeping in back seat. Officers searching for car. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 12, 2017

The car was taken from a service station at 7th Street and Riverview in Kansas City with a 3-year-old child.