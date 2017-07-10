Riley County Arrests July 10

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Wreath Ave. on July 7, 2017 at approximately 6:50 AM. Officers listed Leonard Leeling, 67, of M anhattan, as the victim, when he reported that an unknown suspect drove through his yard, damaging the yard and a flower bed. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Jeremy Garza, 27, of Abilene, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 7, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Garza was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Garza was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Thomas Farrell, 47, of St. Mary’s, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 7, 2017 at approximately 12:25 PM. Farrell was arrested on Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Farrell’s total bond was set at $7,500.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Kevin Harbaugh, 35, of Manhattan, was arrested at the intersection of 8th St. & Pierre St. on July 8, 2017 at approximately 1:20 AM. Harbaugh was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Harbaugh’s total bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 1100 block of Fremont Ave. on July 8, 2017 at approximately 1:30 AM. Officers listed Maria Lamkin, 19, of Manhattan, and Damian Johnson, 20, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported that 2 unknown suspects threatened them with a gun if they did not give them money. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $650.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on July 8, 2017 at approximately 10:35 PM for a report of burglary. Officers listed David Cole, 35, of Manhattan, and Dillard’s, as the victims when Cole reported that a suspect took his iPhone 6 and keys from his desk while at work. Autumn Diaz, 26, of Clay Center, Kansas, was arrested in the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on July 8, 2017 at approximately 11:45 PM. Diaz was arrested for burglary, possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal carry of weapons. Diaz’s total bond was set at $13,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Anthony Wilson Jr., 35, of Lawrence, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of Sarber Ln. on July 9, 2017 at approximately 7:05 PM. Wilson Jr. was arrested on a US Marshalls warrant for probation violation. Wilson Jr. was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, battery, and criminal damage to property in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. on July 9, 2017 at approximately 10:20 PM. Officers listed Dylan Sumner, 25, of Manhattan, as the victim, when he reported that a known suspect struck him several times and broke his glasses. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $120.00.

Officers filed a report for battery in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. on July 9, 2017 at approximately 10:20 PM. Officers listed Shakia Domsch, 18, of Manhattan, as the victim, when she reported that a known suspect battered her during an argument.

