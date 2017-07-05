Riley County Arrests July 5

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of N. Juliette Ave. on July 3, 2017 at approximately 4:00 P M. Officers listed Adam Zolkiewski, 22, of Manhattan, as the victim of the aggravated assault, Carolyn Scott, 63, of Manhattan, as the victim of the criminal damage to property, and the State of Kansas as the victim of the disorderly conduct when Zolkiewski reported that he fought with a known suspect, who then threatened him with a brick. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5.00.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 00 block of Corey Pl. on July 3, 2017 at approximately 8:05 PM. Officers listed Heather Williamson, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that she let a known suspect borrow her white 1993 Buick Park Avenue, and was now refusing to return it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Shaun Hoofard, 39, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1700 block of Anderson Ave. at approximately 12:25 AM. Hoofard was arrested for aggravated assault. Hoofard’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Hoofard was not confined at the time of this report.

Aaron Lewis, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on July 4, 2017 at approximately 2:50 PM. Lewis was arrested on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Lewis was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for arson in the 00 block of Emery Pl. on July 5, 2017 at approximately 4:25 AM. Officers listed Jacky Martinson, 41, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect lit his 2012 Jeep Compass on fire. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.