Man injured when Kansas dumpster emptied into garbage truck

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man who apparently was sleeping in a dumpster in Wichita, Kansas, was injured when that large metal trash bin was emptied into a garbage truck.

The man was sent to the hospital after the accident shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday outside an apartment complex.

A Wichita Fire Department battalion chief, Sid Newby, says the truck’s driver had emptied the dumpster and was compacting the trash when he stepped out of the vehicle and heard the victim screaming.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The man’s name was not released.

