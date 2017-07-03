Celebrate Independence Day in Wamego

Celebrate Freedom in Wamego this Independence Day. It’s an all-day celebration for the whole family. Enjoy fun-filled activities for all ages, a carnival, parade, car show, live music, many food options and more!

Only able to join for the morning? Hit the car show, tractor display and grab a pork sandwich on your way out of town.

Spending the afternoon celebrating freedom in Wamego? Check out the carnival, ice cream social, parade and pork dinner.

Then at night, get out and enjoy the #1 rated firework show in Kansas at 10 p.m. funded 100% by donors and volunteers so that you can enjoy the show for free!