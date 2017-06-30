Kan. congresswoman continues to rip Trump over crude tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Congressman Lynn Jenkins is making the rounds of national television appearances following her criticism of President Donald Trump for crude tweet ridiculing a cable news anchor.

The five-term Republican said on Twitter: “This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women.”

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.” Trump called Brzezinski “crazy” and said he had seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Trump said they asked to join him during a visit to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and that he said “no.” Scarborough said the visit was to arrange a Trump interview.